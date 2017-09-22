Puerto Ricans living in New Orleans desperately try to call home

NEW ORLEANS -- "When you see that, you just can't help but worry."

Looking at the aerial view of the flooded Puerto Rican streets gives Eduardo Gonzalez chills.

"We've been through hurricanes -- major hurricanes -- before, but nothing like this," Gonzalez said.

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Gonzalez moved to New Orleans to attend Loyola University. His parents still live on the island.

"We were trying texting, calling, sending emails nothing was getting through," Gonzalez said.

After two agonizing days without a word, Gonzalez finally got in touch with his family.

"The signal was still spotty but, just hearing their voice was enough and knowing that they were fine," Gonzalez said.

His friend Eric Vazquez has not been as lucky. He is anxiously waiting to hear from his mother and twin brother.

"I want to hear from my family. I want to hear from my friends, I can't even hear from my local government," Vazquez said.

Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico, killing at least 13 people in the U.S. territory and at least 30 across the Caribbean.

Paco Francisco Melendez lives in San Juan. His home survived the storm, but he knows the entire island has a long way to go before normalcy returns.

"We don't have internet or anything. The Hurricane hit us so hard, that they're saying we will be like this for weeks, if not months," Melendez said.

Although Hurricane Maria has passed, life threatening problems remain.

"In my hometown, there's a lake. And there's a dam on the lake. And they're going to open up the dam. Otherwise it's going to collapse. And that's going on all over the island," Vazquez said.

As they wait to hear and learn more, both Vazquez and Gonzalez hope relief comes soon for their island and home that they love and care about dearly.

