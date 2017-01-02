Rain doesn't damper Sugar Bowl fans spirits

NEW ORLEANS -- It’s been a rainy, gloomy Monday in the Crescent City, but that’s not keeping football fans down.

“I wish it was little bit better weather, but War Eagle,” said one Auburn fan.

The threat of severe weather and high winds caused Sugar Bowl officials to cancel the annual fan jam that’s usually held in Champion Square. Fans would have enjoyed live music and appearances from Auburn and Oklahoma university bands, but instead had to find something else to do before game time.

“We checked out the French Quarter and Bourbon Street and it was pretty crazy, insane,” said one Oklahoma fan. “A different atmosphere, I’ve never been her before. I like it a lot.”

With umbrellas over their heads, fans didn’t let the inclement weather keep them from enjoying everything the city has to offer.

“The hospitality is spot on,” said another Auburn fan. “Great drinks, great food, hopefully, some great football ahead.”

Even fans in the French Quarter not near the game still came out to show their team spirit.

“It’s been a stinking blast man,” said an Auburn fan. “Last night it was a bunch of Auburn fans and Oklahoma fans living up the culture. I had a bunch of buddies that were already living here to show me around. This is a great place for a ball game.”

The Sugar Bowl is one of the oldest bowl games, going into its 83rd year.

