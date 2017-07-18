Rainy summer causing droughts for some businesses

NEW ORLEANS -- It was the third wettest June on record and so far we're on track for a very rainy July.

Those afternoon scattered thunderstorms are a good way to cool things down. And while many of us think of it as an inconvenience for driving and going places, for many businesses it is affecting the bottom line.

Instead of a new concrete foundation, muddy tiretracks mark the spot where 12 new homes will be built on the former Lakeview School site.

"Typically, the biggest trades that it hits is when you're pouring your foundations, your framing, you know. It can delay a project two, three weeks, up to over a month, if the rain just doesn't stop," explained Sam Mickal Solomon, Owner of Bancroft Property Investments, LLC.

And while the trim carpenter on the project has a recently-built roof over his head, for a relative of his, rain can mean a lower pay check.

"My nephew working in framer, you know. It's coming rain, go home," said Julio Montanegro, a trim carpenter working on the Bancroft Property custom homes.

And when a construction schedule is not met, weather is usually to blame.

"We always account for what the reasons are, and I could tell you, the last, you know, 10 out of the maybe 12 reasons have all been weather delay," Solomon said.

At Safari Car Wash, where getting wet is a big part of the business, getting wet from mother nature means shutting the business down.

"A lot more (rain)," said Safari Car Wash General Manager Donald Montreuil. "I've been here for 30 years and I've never seen it this bad. And we've been closing a lot lately because of the weather."

And while the plants are loving the extra gulps of drinking water, those who plant and cut them are not.

VISTA Landscaping workers are putting in six days a week because of the high seasonal demand and the rain.

"We try to stay positive and push through every day, because we need to get our work done. And there is no catching up right now. It's an ongoing battle between us and the rain," said VISTA Landscaping Owner Brad Casey.

"It's been a constant battle, but you know, that's part of living here," said Solomon, whose family has lived in the Crescent City for Generations.

And Bancroft Property Investments says they use scheduling software for the subcontractors and work to be completed and lately they can track what they call "critical paths" that have been somewhat affected because of the weather.

