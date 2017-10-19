Recycle or toss? That is the question

Photo: The Advertiser

When it comes to curbside recycling, some things are no-brainers: Newspapers, soda cans and empty, clean Trappey's bean cans all are recyclable.

Others aren't so clear-cut. What about a plastic water bottle that doesn't have a triangle and number on it or an empty cat litter box or the plastic container your strawberries came in?

Lafayette Consolidated Government recently reported a increase in non-recyclables contaminating truckloads of recyclables, causing the entire truckload to end up in a landfill.

Lisa Mahoney, recycling supervisor, offered these tips for the 38,000 or so city of Lafayette residents who utilize curbside recycling through Republic Services, which has the LCG contract.

Recycle this:

Plastic bottle-shaped items that are empty and clean, including laundry detergent bottles, water bottles, soft drink bottles and milk cartons, even if they're covered in wax.

Plastics labeled Nos. 1-7.

Clean cardboard, including litter boxes, cat food boxes, cereal boxes, packing boxes.

Clean tin foil.

Clean metal and aluminum cans (rinse the food out first).

Cardboard egg cartons.

Pizza boxes ONLY if there's no food or grease on the box.

Cardboard rolls from paper towels and toilet paper.

Tissue boxes if they have a little plastic, but not if entirely lined in plastic.

Newspapers.

Junk mail, including envelopes with plastic windows.

Don't recycle this:

Glass.

Food waste.

Leaves and tree limbs.

Styrofoam, including foam egg cartons and to-go containers.

Plastics labeled No. 3-7.

Clothes or material.

Plastic shopping bags.

Garden hoses.

Pizza boxes stained with grease or with food stuck to them.

Plastic to-go containers food.

Paint cans, even if they're empty.

Wood or boards.

Plastic flower pots.

"When in doubt, throw it out," Mahoney offered.

