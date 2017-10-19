WWL
Recycle or toss? That is the question

Claire Taylor / The Advertiser , WWLTV 9:42 AM. CDT October 19, 2017

When it comes to curbside recycling, some things are no-brainers: Newspapers, soda cans and empty, clean Trappey's bean cans all are recyclable.

Others aren't so clear-cut. What about a plastic water bottle that doesn't have a triangle and number on it or an empty cat litter box or the plastic container your strawberries came in?

Lafayette Consolidated Government recently reported a increase in non-recyclables contaminating truckloads of recyclables, causing the entire truckload to end up in a landfill.

Lisa Mahoney, recycling supervisor, offered these tips for the 38,000 or so city of Lafayette residents who utilize curbside recycling through Republic Services, which has the LCG contract.

Recycle this:

 

  • Plastic bottle-shaped items that are empty and clean, including laundry detergent bottles, water bottles, soft drink bottles and milk cartons, even if they're covered in wax.
  • Plastics labeled Nos. 1-7.
  • Clean cardboard, including litter boxes, cat food boxes, cereal boxes, packing boxes.
  • Clean tin foil.
  • Clean metal and aluminum cans (rinse the food out first).
  • Cardboard egg cartons.
  • Pizza boxes ONLY if there's no food or grease on the box.
  • Cardboard rolls from paper towels and toilet paper.
  • Tissue boxes if they have a little plastic, but not if entirely lined in plastic.
  • Newspapers.
  • Junk mail, including envelopes with plastic windows.

Don't recycle this:

 

  • Glass.
  • Food waste.
  • Leaves and tree limbs.
  • Styrofoam, including foam egg cartons and to-go containers.
  • Plastics labeled No. 3-7.
  • Clothes or material.
  • Plastic shopping bags.
  • Garden hoses.
  • Pizza boxes stained with grease or with food stuck to them.
  • Plastic to-go containers food.
  • Paint cans, even if they're empty.
  • Wood or boards.
  • Plastic flower pots.

"When in doubt, throw it out," Mahoney offered.

