Red Dress Run changes location, route for 2017

2013-NOLA-red-dress-run.jpg (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS -- The Red Dress Run will go down a new route in 2017.

According to the New Orleans Hash House Harriers, the event is moving to Crescent Park, so walkers will go along the river front this year.

"We are looking forward to some of those nice River breezes to cool everybody off nicely on Aug. 12," a statement from the organizers said.

The new route will start at Crescent Park, head down Esplanade and briefly into the French Quarter before going back into Crescent Park.

This year's post-race party will feature Brass-a-holics and Baton Rouge's Remedy.

The Red Dress Run takes place on Saturday, Aug. 12 and lasts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (pre-race and post-race party included).

Since the first event, the Red Dress Run has raised around $2 million for more than 100 local charities.

To register, visit the Red Dress Run website here.

