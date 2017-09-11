Remembering 9/11 victims from Louisiana

(Photo: Brian Lukas)

According to the most complete lists of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, there were five people from Louisiana among the dead. Three died serving the nation at the Pentagon while two were at the World Trade Centers in New York City.

Here are the state natives killed on Sept. 11, 2001:





US Navy Lt. Michael Scott Lamana

U.S. Navy Lt. Michael Scott Lamana, 31, from Baton Rouge. A flight officer, he helped monitor the operations of the Navy’s global fleet from his post in the Pentagon’s Navy Command Center. Married, he attended classes at the University of Maryland and had hoped to receive his MBA that December.





Louis Calvin Williams III

Louis Calvin Williams III, 53, vice president and investment management consultant with the Finnish import company Vestek, from Mandeville. Some sources also list his employer as Thomson Financial.

Kevin Wayne Yokum

Kevin Wayne Yokum, 27,an information systems technician second class serving with the U.S. Navy, from Lake Charles. He joined the Navy out of high school, and was first stationed in San Diego, California, before transferring to the Pentagon three years before the attack. While he still got home once or twice a year, he lived in Maryland.





Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Farmer

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Farmer, 62, a New Orleans native who in her youth sang on Bourbon Street with Al Hirt and the Duke Ellington Orchestra, with which she also performed at Carnegie Hall. She also performed in Las Vegas, Telluride, Aspen and San Diego before going into the corporate world. She was an executive assistant at Cantor Fitzgerald in the WTC on 9-11.





Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Joseph Hymel

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Joseph Hymel, 55, of New Orleans, a former B-52 pilot who served in the Defense Intelligence Agency after retiring from the service in 1993. Married and the father of a grown daughter, he was a veteran of the Vietnam War, during which he flew in the Linebacker II bombing offensive in December 1972. His bomber was shot down over Hanoi. He was one of two survivors of the five-man crew. He also was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. For his Vietnam service, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart and the Meritorious Service Medal.

