Removal of Confederate-era monuments cost $2 million; city says it paid half of the cost

NEW ORLEANS – The city says it spent $2.1 million to remove the four Confederate monuments.

The amount, released Friday afternoon, included security and logistics.

The city said $1 million of the monument-removal costs came from budgeted city funds, with $1 million from private donations.

Deputy Mayor Ryan Berni said "racial extremists" forced the city to spend $710,000 on a safety and intelligence contractor.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu had said there would be no city funds used the remove the Liberty Place monument and statues of Robert E. Lee, P.G.T. Beauregard and Jefferson Davis.

Berni emphasized no city funds were used on actual removal, only logistics and storage.

