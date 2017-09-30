Rep. Steve Scalise honored at LSU game

(Image via Twitter: LSU Football)

BATON ROUGE – House Majority Whip Steve Scalise made it out to the LSU game on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

He tweeted from the game as he stood beside LSU president F. King Alexander and his wife during the national anthem before the game.

Proud to stand for our national anthem & excited to watch @LSUfootball in Baton Rouge tonight! It's great to be back! pic.twitter.com/MruJ0KWyGV — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 30, 2017

He later tweeted from the game, “ There’s no place like home on a Saturday night!"

Scalise waved to a cheering crowd as he and his family were honored at the game in the middle of the field.

Scalise returned to Capitol Hill on Thursday morning for the first time since he was shot in the hip during a baseball practice in June in Alexandria, Virginia. The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.

Governor John Bel Edwards also tweeted, “Great to welcome Steve Scalise back to Louisiana tonight.”

Scalise also made it out to vote early in Jefferson Parish on Saturday.

Jennifer and I just voted early in Jefferson Parish. Great to be back home!! pic.twitter.com/jkJBHILbPx — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 30, 2017

