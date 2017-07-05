Rep. Steve Scalise returns to ICU due to 'new concerns for infection'

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to the media after a meeting at Trump Tower on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2016 Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS -- Rep. Steve Scalise has been readmitted in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to a statement from Scalise's office, the Congressman was readmitted due to "new concerns for infection."

"Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection," the statement said. "His condition is listed as serious. We will provide another update tomorrow, July 6."

Scalise was removed from the ICU at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Thursday, June 22, after he was wounded in an ambush-style attack on June 14 while practicing for the annual congressional baseball game.

He has undergone several surgeries since the shooting.

