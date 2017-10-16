REPORT: 13-year-old secretly gives birth, leaves baby on teacher's porch

(Photo: WBRZ)

BAKER -- A 13-year-old gave birth to a baby and attempted to hide the birth by leaving the newborn on a teacher's porch.

According to our partners at WBRZ, the 13-year-old girl didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth Sunday, Oct. 15. Police say she then tried to hide the birth by cleaning up the blood and leaving the child on the unidentified teacher's porch.

"She didn't have a clue about what to do with the child, so she thought about the school teacher,” Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said.

The mother's parents told police that they had no clue their daughter was pregnant. Police are investigating the incident, but it appears the father is also a 13-year-old.

The child is in the custody of the state.

© 2017 WWL-TV