Report: Cajun Navy faces gunfire from looters

Pirates apparently tried to overtake members of the Cajun Navy Monday in Texas with shots fired but no injuries, according to a Facebook post from the group.

Following is a post on the Louisiana Cajun Navy Facebook page:

"Clyde and the other team members and teams are all safe. Looters decided to pose as people needing rescue and they attempted to overtake the boats and there were shots fired at the boats. I repeat they are all safe. Looters must have not wanted our boats in the water for rescues. Please feel free to share this post. We are currently on stand down pending a new strategic plan."

USA Today Network is attempting to contact members of this group for more details and to verify.

The Cajun Navy came to prominence after last year's historic floods in Louisiana. It's made up of volunteers who sought to rescue those in danger using their own fishing and pleasure boats.

They immediately deployed to Texas after the flooding from Harvey.

