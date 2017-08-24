Report: City Council approves ordinance giving juvenile offenders a second chance

Photo via Thinkstock

NEW ORLEANS – Thursday the New Orleans City Council approved an ordinance giving juvenile offenders a warning or court date instead of going to juvenile jail.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, the approval is a move to keep young people as far away from the justice system as possible.

The Advocate also reported under the new guidance, offenses such as truancy and curfew violation will in all cases trigger a warning. In more serious offenses, such as marijuana possession, children who have no recent history of such behavior will also be given a warning.

Officers would only arrest youths who pose a threat to their or others' safety, according to The Advocate.

To read more about this story, click here to visit The New Orleans Advocate.

© 2017 WWL-TV