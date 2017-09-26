CONVENT – An electrical substation that supplies power to the Shell Oil refinery in St. James Parish caught fire and went down on Tuesday night, the Advocate reports.

The fire caused an uncontrolled shut down of the refinery. Plant officials said they are working to get the plant back online.

No injuries or impacts offsite have been reported at this time.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the refinery.

Officials say it is too early to say if the fire was caused by an electrical outage.

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

