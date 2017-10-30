Bears' Zach Miller has successful surgery at UMC after injury during Saints' game

Zach Miller (86) holds his leg as he is carted off the field following his injury during the second half of their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images) (Photo: Chicago Tribune, 2017 MCT)

Chicago Bears Tight End Zach Miller had a successful surgery to repair a torn artery at New Orleans' University Medical Center, according to the team.

Miller suffered the gruesome leg injury while almost catching a touchdown pass against the Saints in the Superdome Sunday. Medical officials say Miller dislocated his knee, which tore his popliteal artery.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Miller could have lost his leg as a result.

"Successful surgery was performed immediately on Sunday by the UMC vascular surgeons to stabilize (Miller's) injury," a statement from the Bears read. "Zach remains at UMC, along with Bears medical personnel, where he will stay under further evaluation."

