Report: FBI investigating smuggling of gun into Plaquemines Parish jail

The FBI has opened an investigation into the smuggling of a loaded gun into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center, the Advocate reports.

Investigators believe it was smuggled inside the wheelchair of a man who is booked on federal charges, sources say.

The gun was given to another federal prisoner, identified as Christopher Simms, who told deputies that he had a gun and wanted to speak with the warden, according to the report.

The discovery of the gun occurred on July 6 and prompted a lockdown of the facility for hours. The gun was eventually confiscated, however no charges have been filed in the case so far.

A Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman confirmed the discovery of the weapon. Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Gerald Turlich, Jr. said that his office has opened a separate internal investigation regarding the matter.

An FBI spokesman declined to comment on the investigation.

