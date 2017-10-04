Report: Former death row inmate turned exonerated advocate, passes at 55

NEW ORLEANS -- John Thompson, a former death row inmate who won his release from prison over a case of prosecutorial misconduct against the parish district attorney's office, died Tuesday at 55.

Local prison reform advocate Norris Henderson said a heart attack caused Thompson's death, according to The Advocate New Orleans.

Thompson was released in 2003 after a judgment against the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office. He then founded Resurrection After Exoneration, a support and re-entry program for released inmates.

