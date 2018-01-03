Report: Former NOPD officer, retired teacher dies in accidental shooting



HANCOCK COUNTY – A former New Orleans Police Department officer and retired teacher of Archbishop Rummel High School died in an accidental shooting in Mississippi, the Sun Herald reports.



Deputy John Schmidt, 65, was working as a part-time deputy of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and was hired on December 18. He died of an accidental gunshot wound to the chest on Tuesday night, the department said.



Schmidt was cleaning his personal firearm at his home when it discharged, Sheriff Ricky Adam said.



Schmidt was a former NOPD Third District officer and taught civics and psychology at Archbishop Rummel High School for 16 years. He was also a reserve officer with the Madison Police Department for three years.



He is survived by a wife and three children.



Read the full story by the Sun Herald here.



