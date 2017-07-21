Report: Four Seasons developers file construction permits for World Trade Center building

NEW ORLEANS – After being stalled by more than two years of court litigation, developers have applied for construction permits to transform the World Trade Center to a Four Seasons hotel.

According to The New Orleans Advocate, work could start as early as this fall.

The building, which sits at the foot of Canal Street, has 33 stories. Developers plan to turn the office building into about 336 guest rooms and 80 condominiums, as well as featuring a rooftop pool and deck, reports said.

