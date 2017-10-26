Report: Fraternity shuts down LSU chapter citing unsafe conditions

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

BATON ROUGE -- The national Lamda Chi Alpha organization is shutting down its LSU chapter according to The Daily Reveille.

The fraternity's national organization released a statement Wednesday announcing the the chapters termination.

"Based on the recent chapter history, the fraternity Board concluded that the chapter was unsafe and didn't promote a healthy environment or one conducive to learning or personal development. The university supports the decision," the national organization said in a statement obtained by the Daily Reveille.

"Under the terms of the closure, no individual may represent Lambda Chi Alpha or the Upsilon chapter in any manner on the Louisiana State University campus, including social events, intramurals, and the Inter-Fraternity Council."

The chapter has been on probation since May 12, 2016.

