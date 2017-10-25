Report: Human remains found near Irish Bayou

(Image via The New Orleans Advocate/Matthew Hinton)

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD found skeletal human remains near Irish Bayou on Wednesday, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

The remains were found the 3600 block of Ridgeway Boulevard near a boat launch. Police have not said if they believe the remains may be linked to any missing persons reported.

However, the remains are described as a skull having teeth filling and being relatively small, possibly indicating it may have belonged to a child between the ages of 10 and 12, a source told The New Orleans Advocate. The source also said the skull seemed to have remained at the location for some time as its appearance was bleached and little skin remained.

Additionally, the skull had two holes in the back, but authorities are not sure at this time if they are the result of gunshots or other trauma.

