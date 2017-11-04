Report: Inmate who escaped from Missouri jail captured in N.O.

(Image via Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office) (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – A double-murder suspect who escaped from jail in Missouri on Oct. 15 has been arrested in New Orleans on Saturday afternoon, The New Orleans Advocate reports.

William Joshua Carter, 27, was one of two men inmate who escaped from the jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office in Pemiscot County, Missouri. The two escaped through an air duct, jumped over a fence and then managed to elude a manhunt.

Carter was facing a first-degree murder charge after police said he purposefully rammed a vehicle into his wife, 26-year-old Heather Hampton Carter and 25-year-old Aaron Campbell in Kennett Missouri in June 2016. Campbell died at the scene of the incident and Carter was pronounced dead at a hospital in Memphis.

Carter was booked into New Orleans jail as a fugitive on Saturday afternoon. The other inmate who escaped with Carter, Joseph Latamondeer, remains at large.

