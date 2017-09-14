Image via The Advocate

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office says they are investigating the death of a person who was taken to the hospital after leaving a fraternity house on LSU’s campus, according to The Advocate.

The coroner’s office stated that an individual was transported from the fraternity house to the hospital where they later died, according to the report. Crime scene tape was seen up around the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house on Thursday afternoon.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but an autopsy will be conducted on Friday, according to the coroner’s office.

LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard released the following statement:

"LSU officials are aware of an incident that occurred last night involving a fraternity. LSU is currently investigating and will report as soon as more information is available."

A WWL-TV crew is on the way to the scene.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 WWL-TV