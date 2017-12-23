Report: Irvin Mayfield to continue scheduled shows despite grand jury indictment

Irvin Mayfield

NEW ORLEANS – Jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield says he will continue his scheduled performances and recording session despite his 19-count indictment last week, the New Orleans Advocate reports.



Mayfield performed on Tuesday at Kermit Ruffins' Mother-in-Law Lounge and Tuesday night at the Little Gem Saloon, the same day WWL-TV tried to confront him about the charges. He did not answer any questions by investigative reporter David Hammer but managed to break his silence after Tuesday’s show.



“I’ve never had any hesitation in my life to do a gig,” Mayfield said. “This is my passion. This is what I love to do.”



He also added, given the circumstance, “maybe someone would become more reflective. This is definitely more of a reflective time.”

Tuesday's show was the first of four at the Little Gem Saloon leading up to Mayfield's 40th birthday.



Mayfield was indicted 19 counts including one count of conspiracy, four counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, 11 counts of money laundering and one count of obstruction of justice.



Read the full report from The New Orleans Advocate here.



