Report: LaToya Cantrell says traffic cameras will be suspended if she's elected

(Photo: MICHAEL TERRANOVA, copyright Michael Terranova)

NEW ORLEANS – Mayoral candidate LaToya Cantrell says if she’s elected the next leader of the city this fall, traffic cameras will be suspended.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, Cantrell made the announcement during a platform speech Tuesday night that she would turn off the cameras unless it can be proved they increase public safety.

The point on traffic cameras was one issue Cantrell’s platform aimed at, including crime fighting and affordable housing.

To read more about this story, click here to visit The New Orleans Advocate.

© 2017 WWL-TV