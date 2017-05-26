Report: Major upgrades could come to Superdome

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Photo: WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS -- The Mercedes-Benz Superdome may be in line for another round of upgrades.

According to a report from The New Orleans Advocate, The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District approved funding earlier this month to hire the architecture firm Gensler to develop a mast plan for possible future renovations to the stadium.

Officials are open to any ideas, including the widening of concourses, improving the parking garages and finding away to let more natural light into the stadium.

Saints president Dennis Lauscha said the goal is to put the stadium on the "cutting edge."

