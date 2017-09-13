Report: Man arrested in LSU tailgate fight said he was 'choked out' before fight

BATON ROUGE -- An arrest has been made in the fight caught on video during an LSU tailgate before the home opener against Chattanooga.

According to our partners at The Advocate, 18-year-old Casen Maggio, who is not affiliated with LSU, was booked into Parish Prison on one count of aggravated battery.

Maggio is accused of hitting an LSU student in the face with a full arm cast and breaking several bones in the student's face, knocking him unconscious on the campus Parade Grounds according to the arrest report.

According to The Advocate's report, police say Maggio commented on a video of the fight on Twitter, saying "Yeah after I got choked out and they drug me into the circle again I hope someone has the video cause I wanna post it too I'm not trippin."

