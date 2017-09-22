Report: Mayoral candidate Frank Scurlock accused of lewd conduct inside California Uber

(Photo: Photo via the Advocate / MAX BECHERER)

One of the names in the running for the next leader of New Orleans is now reportedly facing misdemeanor charges of lewd conduct.

According to The New Orleans Advocate, Frank Scurlock was allegedly caught in February masturbating by an Uber driver taking him to a hotel in West Hollywood.

“Someone made a claim against me that I’ve hired representation out there to defend it but quite frankly I don’t know what it’s about,” Scurlock told The Advocate.

Authorities said although the incident happened in February, formal charges were not filed until Aug. 31, due in part to questions about who would prosecute the case since the drive crossed multiples jurisdictions.

