Report: Mizado Latin Kitchen will stay open ... for now

mizado6_tamale.jpg (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS -- After Mizado Latin Kitchen announced their plan to close on June 4, a heavy influx of business is keeping the the restaurant alive.

According to a report from The New Orleans Advocate, Mizado Latin Kitchen will not close on June 4, but remain open with adjusted hours. How long the restaurant will remain open is undetermined, according to Gerg Reggio, one of the partners in the management group behind the restaurant.

“We are so happy that people are coming out, so we want to keep it going for a while longer,” Reggio said. “The response has been overwhelming.”

Taste Buds, the restaurant's management group, decided to replace Mizado with one of its older restaurant concepts, Zea Rotisserie & Grill, which was slated to open in the fall after renovations to the location. Reggio said that schedule will be adjusted as this extended run for Mizado Latin Kitchen plays out.

