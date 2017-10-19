Report: new trial date set in killing of Joe McKnight

NEW ORLEANS -- A Jan. 16 trial date has been set for Ronald Gasser, the man accused of shooting and killing former NFL player and local native Joe McKnight.

Gasser was set to face a jury next month, however, the New Orleans Advocate reported both sides said they still need time to prepare for the trial.

Gasser is accused of standing at McKnight’s passenger-side window and shooting him three times during an apparent road-rage incident Dec. 1.

He was indicted on a second-degree murder charge, an upgrade from his initial arrest on manslaughter charges following the shooting. He has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities have said Gasser admitted to shooting McKnight, a standout for John Curtis Christian School and the New York Jets, after a chase that began on the Crescent City Connection and ended at Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard.

