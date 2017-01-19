Report: NOPD hiring practices raise red flags

Drug use. Arrests. Domestic abuse complaints. Failed lie-detector tests.

The New Orleans Police Department has routinely hired police recruits whose applications raised these red flags and more, federal watchdogs said in a scathing report about the department’s recruitment practices.

The court-appointed federal monitors said that against a background of recent NOPD progress, they found that 59 out of 137 recent police academy recruits they reviewed “had documented risk indicators without a corresponding explanation as to why or how those risk indicators were overcome.”

The monitors described their findings as “concerning.”

“NOPD may be accepting candidates into the academy who should not be NOPD officers,” the monitors stated in the 28-page report.

“While we share NOPD’s desire to increase its numbers with new officers, the integrity of the selection process must not be diminished to achieve that goal. For the long-term protection of the citizens of and visitors to New Orleans, it is critical that quality not be substituted for quantity,” they stated.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison rejected the suggestion that any recruits or officers still serving with the NOPD should not have been hired.

“In their investigation, they presented some things to us that were of concern to them, but we worked with them side-by-side to present to them everything they asked for,” Harrison said. “We have found no issues to support that any person who is currently hired, should not be hired.”

The report was released one day after the Police Department confirmed the resignation of Jonathan Wisbey, Harrison's deputy chief of staff, who had been in charge of recruitment and hiring. Wisbey, whose resignation is effective Feb. 3, was not mentioned by name in the report.

The monitors suggested that the pressures to hire more recruits, and quickly, came from above. Even when background-check investigators pointed out applicants’ flaws, they were often overruled. In a handful of instances, supposed “automatic” disqualifiers were “overlooked.”

The monitors said they reviewed all recruit files for academy classes 174 through 178, which were hired between October 2015 and October 2016, a period in which Mayor Mitch Landrieu made rebuilding the force a top priority.

During that period, Wisbey fired several applicant investigators, most of them retired NOPD officers who returned as civilian contract workers. Two of those investigators, who requested anonymity, said Wisbey approved some applicants that they had marked for rejection.

“We didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of applicants,” one fired investigator said. “He (Wisbey) likes to approve waivers. But I believe that a lot of little things can add up to a big problem later. I don’t believe you should ever sacrifice quality.”

Another fired investigator said, “I loved my work, I love the department, but this will blow up in our face.”

Several people inside and outside the department said the applicants who were approved by Wisbey despite having disqualifiers became known as “Wisbey waivers.”

Recruits who were hired had “risk indicators” that included terminations from past jobs, feigning mental illness to separate from the military, multiple failed applications to other police agencies, “unstable” work histories and poor professional references, the report said.

Despite the NOPD's overlooking of such red flags, the department has hardly made any progress in boosting its strength. Last year, the department posted a net gain of five officers after hiring 114 recruits, but losing 109 officers to attrition. The number of hires were far short of the city’s promise to hire 150 recruits.

Although the department denies it, the investigators — many of them former cops themselves — said they operated under a rigid, 60-day deadline to complete complicated background checks.

“The personnel with whom we spoke have perceived an erosion in the quality of recruits over the past several academy classes,” the monitors said. “Among the reasons suggested for this perceived trend is a shared belief that the department has lowered its standards in an effort to fill academy classes, and that the background investigation process is flawed.”

The NOPD said in comments included in the report that it has already committed to giving background-check investigators more time, hiring a full-time recruitment director, reviewing potential candidates “more holistically” and creating a new officer review panel.

Harrison, speaking under a giant recruiting banner in front of headquarters on Thursday, pushed back against the suggestion that any officers were hired who should not have been.

Harrison said that with the exception of several recruits who had already been fired during training — for issues ranging from drunk driving to a burglary arrest — he is “comfortable” with the recruits who had background issues.

“We feel confident that everybody who was hired is a person we feel comfortable hiring,” Harrison said. “Nobody’s perfect, and we’re not hiring saints and angels. We’re hiring human beings.”

Harrison said the department had completed a new review of the recruits hired in recent classes. He said that many of the issues flagged by the monitors involved a simple lack of documentation.

“We acknowledged that there were some process errors that we self-corrected,” he said. "It is important that we hire the best. It is also important that we not hold very, very minor mistakes against people for their entire lives."

While Wisbey will move on, he will not face administrative sanctions despite the report's critical findings. The Police Association of New Orleans filed a formal complaint against Wisbey in November, but the department said an internal investigation cleared Wisbey of any departmental violations.

A lieutenant in the Public Integrity Bureau wrote in a report that allegations made against Wisbey were “unfounded.”

Harrison said there was no connection between Wisbey's resignation and the monitors' report. He also said the claim that background check investigators were let go for disagreeing with Wisbey was a "gross mischaracterization."

"Jonathan Wisbey has done a great job for this Police Department. He's one of the brightest guys I know," Harrison said.

Wisbey previously worked at the Chief Administrative Office in City Hall before transferring to the Police Department to become its first deputy chief of staff in 2015. It’s not clear if his position will be filled.

Michael Glasser, the president of the Police Association of New Orleans, said he was disappointed that the monitors’ findings did not result in any discipline. He noted that both Wisbey and Harrison had to sign off on all hiring decisions.

“I am relieved that the process is being revamped and that candidates are being re-evaluated,” he said in a statement. “I am more concerned that the Public Integrity Bureau found each and every allegation against the recruitment manager as ‘unfounded,’ yet the federal monitors looking at the same data and info found serious errors and transgressions of responsibility that appear to be deliberate by the overseers of the process.”

The monitors' report represents the first major setback on Harrison's watch for the consent decree process initiated in a 2012 agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. It could figure into the mayor's race this fall.

Ronal Serpas, who preceded Harrison as chief, said the monitors’ findings “unquestionably” represented a step backward for police reform.

“This is the kind of thing we can’t ignore,” said Serpas, now a criminal justice professor at Loyola University. “It’s quite simple: The future of your organization is who you hire, and you cannot effect a permanent change in culture except through your hiring and promotion practices.”

Serpas said he thought the report could affect morale in the recruit classes that the monitors investigated, as well as in the community at large.

He pointed to past hiring scandals at the Police Department, such as the notorious case of Antoinette Frank, who was hired in 1993 despite failing a psychiatric evaluation. She later was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and remains on death row at the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women in St. Gabriel.

“In the NOPD’s history, poor decisions in recruitment have led to dramatic and drastic pain and suffering for this city, and while I support Superintendent Harrison, these are the kind of actions and decisions that require great caution in hiring,” Serpas said.

