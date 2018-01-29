Report: Orleans jail administrator resigns after critical report, grim court hearing

(Photo: Advocate staff photo by Max Becherer)

NEW ORLEANS -- Less than two weeks after a damning report from federal monitors called the New Orleans jail “critically unsafe,” the lockup’s court-appointed administrator has resigned.

According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, U.S. District Judge Lance Africk accepted the resignation of Gary Maynard, who has run the jail’s day-to-day operations as compliance director since October 2016.

Africk said he has appointed Darnley R. Hodge, who currently serves as a jail monitor, as acting director effective Feb. 19.

It was not immediately clear whether Maynard will continue to oversee the jail in the interim.

Africk’s announcement came hours after a court hearing in which he expressed frustration with the state of the jail, but gave no hint of the pending leadership shakeup. The judge is overseeing the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office reform agreement with the federal government, which is known as a consent decree.

"While there has been some improvement in compliance over the course of Director Maynard's tenure, the Court is nonetheless dissatisfied with the pace of reform and lack of compliance relating to numerous mandates of the consent decree," Africk said in his order. "The level of violence at the jail, number of suicides and attempted suicides, lack of timely and meaningful healthcare, delay in completion of required written policies, incidences of incomplete reporting, and lack of accessible mental healthcare, especially among female inmates with acute mental-health issues, is unacceptable."

The news is a major setback for the reform push at the jail, which enters its sixth year under a court order to improve conditions in June.

