Report: Orleans Parish inmate in serious condition after suicide attempt

Orleans Parish Prison (Photo: Advocate staff photo by HILARY S, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS -- An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center is in "serious" condition at an area hospital after a suicide attempt, said officials.

The New Orleans Advocate reported the 23-year-old inmate, who was being held in a special disciplinary unit, tried to hang himself in a cell around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Officials told the Advocate four staffers were on duty, and they went into the inmate's cell immediately to revive him.

Suicide at the new $145 million dollar facility is a major focus of the ongoing, court-ordered reform program at the jail. Federal monitors said in a May report there were 31 suicide attempts or "gestures" at the parish prison between October and March.

