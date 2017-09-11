Report: Police investigating fight at LSU tailgate caught on video

BATON ROUGE – A video of a violent fight at an LSU tailgate that went viral over the weekend has spurred a campus police investigation in Baton Rouge.

According to WBRZ, the video shows a fight on the LSU Parade Grounds during a tailgate before LSU’s home opener on Saturday against Chattanooga. The video shows a man with a purple cast on his arm trying to punch another tailgater.

A large crowd of bystanders surrounded the two and some attempted to break up the fight. A few moments later, the man is seen punching the tailgater in the face with this cast causing him to fall to the ground.

Bystanders then step in to separate the two.

