Report: Rapper Juvenile in jail over $150,000 child support debt

Photo via The New Orleans Advocate/Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

NEW ORLEANS – Locally born rapper Juvenile is in jail Saturday after a judge found he owes $150,000 in child support payments.

According to The New Orleans Advocate, the 42-year-old rapper, born Teruis Gray, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center in the early morning hours Saturday. Records show a civil court judge ruled in May that Gray must spend either 30 days in jail or pay his child support debt, the Advocate reported.

Click here to read more about this story on our partner’s website at The New Orleans Advocate.

© 2017 WWL-TV