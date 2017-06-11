REPORT: Resort-style beach, pool and entertainment complex planned for Algiers Point

(Photo: Photos via The New Orleans Advocate/Gulfwater Properties/EXCLUSIVE TO WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS – A developer is looking to make Algiers Point a “resort style” destination that could open by 2020.

According to The New Orleans Advocate, Gulfwater Properties wants to build Nola City Beach on 2.6 acres, downriver from the Algiers Point ferry terminal.

Plans include a man-made beach, pool areas with cabanas and spa facilities, two restaurants, a wine bar, a private reception area and entertainment stages.

A spokesperson for Gulfwater Properties told The Advocate they were hosting meetings for Algiers residents to voice their opinions on the plans.

Not everyone is ready to decide they’re ready for the complex.

“We’ve indicated throughout that we were not ready to take a position one way or the other,” Robert Booms, president of the Algiers Point Association said in an interview.

