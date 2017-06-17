Scalise more responsive, speaking with family after Saturday surgery

Steve Scalise and family at church.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise has regained consciousness and spoke with his wife Saturday morning, sources tell the New Orleans Advocate.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, sources close to the family said medical staff removed a tube inserted into Scalise’s abdomen to prevent fluid from going into his lungs.

Update on the condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise, courtesy of MedStar Washington Hospital Center: pic.twitter.com/fevQQtPVTV — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 17, 2017

Wednesday's shooting in Virginia, injuring Scalise and leaving him in critical condition, left the third-ranking Republican in the House on a long road to recovery. Saturday's update said Scalise is now in "serious condition."

Doctors say the bullet caused substantial damage to Rep. Scalise's bones and organs.

"Predicting the length of his hospital stay is difficult today," said Dr. Jack Sava with MedStar Washington Hospital said. "Presumably it'll be easier in some days when more time has passed and we have more information. After he leaves the hospital he will require a period of healing and of rehabilitation."

