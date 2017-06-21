Report: School cited for banning homeless students for not having uniforms

(Photo: Photo courtesy The New Orleans Advocate EXCLUSIVE TO WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS -- State education officials cited Sophie B. Wright Charter School, saying they kept two homeless students out of school for a month because they didn't have a uniform.

According to The New Orleans Advocate, officials said the school violated the terms of its charter agreement when they did not follow a federal law to change policies that stop homeless students from attending school.

Back in February, the education department ordered the education department ordered the school to give the two students uniforms. However, the children were still stopped from going to class because the uniforms were not monogrammed, reports the Advocate.

The Advocate's report also said monograms are an additional $5 cost per uniform at the school.

