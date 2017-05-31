Report: State gas tax dies without debate

BATON ROUGE – The representative who sponsored a bill to increase the state’s gas tax says the bill will not pass the house of representatives, per reports.

According to WBRZ, Rep. Steven Carter said there will be no debate over the proposed 10-cent gas tax hike after the bill failed to get necessary approval.

"I'm not willing to force my colleagues to waste their time on voting on an issue when it will not pass," Carter shared on Facebook Wednesday.

Carter told WBRZ that the bill was 10 votes short of meeting the necessary two-thirds majority.

