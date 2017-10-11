Report: Super Bowl hero Tracy Porter arrested

New Orleans Saints cornerback Tracy Porter (22) in the first quarter during 2011 NFC Wild Card Playoff game ( Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ-TV is reporting that former New Orleans Saints cornerback Tracy Porter was arrested recently on drug and battery charges.



Police told WBRZ the incident occurred on Oct. 5, and that Porter was arrested on counts of battery of a dating partner as well as drug charges.



There were no further details as of the report.



Porter is famous in Saints' lore for his game-clinching interception and return for touchdown against the Colts in the Super Bowl in 2010.

