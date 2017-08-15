Report: Truck crashes into gas station in attempt to steal ATM

Image via UptownMessenger.com (Photo: Picasa)

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating after a pickup truck crashed through the wall of a gas station in an attempt to steal the ATM, according to a report from Uptown Messenger.



The crash occurred on August 12 around 4 a.m .at the Delta Fuel Mart on South Claiborne Avenue at Toledano Street.



The truck backed through a wall of the gas station in an attempt to dislodge the ATM, however the machine was not accessible after the crash due to debris blocking it resulting in the thieves driving away, police say.



Surveillance video revealed that the truck tried to hit the ATM a second time after the first attempt failed to move it, according to police. The suspects were wearing masks and gloves at the time of the crash.



A similar crash occurred the next day in Jefferson Parish, however the suspects were successful in taking the ATM in that particular incident.



