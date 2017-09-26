Six lanes of traffic merging into 3 near the I-10/610 exchange.

NEW ORLEANS -- Dozens of unhappy motorists were dealing with nails in their tires and repair shops locally were busy after a truck carrying thousands of nails in a couple of buckets lost them on I-10 eastbound near the I-10/610 split shortly after noon Tuesday.



Traffic headed towards New Orleans from Metairie was backed up for several miles as the three lanes of traffic headed toward I-610 were being forced to merge with the three lanes of traffic on I-10.

Clean up crews were trying to sweep the nails off to the side, but rain was adding to the problems, making it hard to sweep them to the side.





Aaron Ramsey said he was one of the first to make it through after the nails were spilled. He counted 41 nails in three of his tires, which he had changed at a shop on the west bank.



Other drivers told Eyewitness News that they headed to nearby shops in Metairie and New Orleans.



Ramsey said he had tire insurance, but others were likely not so lucky.

The left lane is blocked on I-10 East past Bonnabel Boulevard due to debris on the roadway. Congestion has reached Bonnabel Boulevard. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) September 26, 2017

© 2017 WWL-TV