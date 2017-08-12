Report: Two Louisiana brothers drown in Alabama rip current

Steward Spencer III (left) and Joshua Spencer. (Photo: Custom)

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Two brothers from Louisiana drowned along a popular stretch of beach in Alabama Friday night, according to reports.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that the bodies of 19-year-old Steward Spencer III and 12-year-old Joshua Spencer were found Friday night in Orange Beach. The two brothers were with their family on an extended weekend trip to the Gulf Coast.

The brother’s grandfather tells the Advocate that the two boys were swimming about 20 yards from the beach when the 19-year-old tried to save his brother when both got caught in a rip current and were swept out.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released a statement Saturday regarding the deaths.

"East Baton Rouge Parish School System officials were saddened to learn of the recent loss of Scotlandville Middle Student-Athlete Joshua Spencer. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends as they grieve during this tragedy."

