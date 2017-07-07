Report: Victim, suspect in violent FQ robbery tell vastly different stories

Photo courtesy NOPD

NEW ORLEANS -- The victim of Wednesday afternoon's violent robbery in the French Quarter and the man jailed following the incident tell vastly different stories about what happened.

According to a report from The New Orleans Advocate, court records show the victim, a 52-year-old man, told police he was walking when he was knocked unconscious and later awakened by bystanders.

The victim told investigators he didn't remember anything between when he was walking home and when he was woken up on the street, but his cash had been stolen.

However, the accused attacker, Byron Rose, told police that the victim had paid him to do "sexual favors" according to court records. Rose said the victim declined to pay after the two had sex at the victim's home, so he fought with the victim and took his money.

The victims friend deny that account for several reasons in the full report from The Advocate.

For more, visit The New Orleans Advocate's website.

© 2017 WWL-TV