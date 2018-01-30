Report:Governor's office offers support to family of woman who fell overboard cruise



LAFAYETTE – The mother of the woman who is missing after going overboard a Carnival cruise ship says Governor John Bel Edwards’ office has reached out to her and her family to offer support, according to KLFY .



Juwanna Brooks went overboard while on a Carnival cruise on Jan. 21 near the coast of Mexico. Brooks’ mother, Marilyn Winfrey, said Edwards’ office offered “their help anyway they could.”

Winfrey says she remains hopeful but wants closure.



"I still need something else you know; a final word, a body you know anything,” she said.



Winfrey said the FBI also contacted her and said she was told that their investigation is not finished, according to KLFY.



Winfrey said Brooks’ husband was detained following the incident and has been released. She says he has not contacted her.



"I would like for him to get in touch with me. You know a text, a phone call, something."



Winfrey thanked those who have shown their support.



Read the full report from KLFY here.



© 2018 WWL-TV