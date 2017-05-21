Resident waits more than 12 hours for NOPD after car stolen

NEW ORLEANS – One New Orleans East resident is upset after she says it’s taken more than 12 hours for police to show up after her car was stolen from her driveway.

Sometime overnight, Mary White’s car was taken from in front of her home. Her son’s truck was also vandalized.

“They’re not here to serve and protect, but if it was somebody that got murdered, oh they would be there 1,2,3,” said White.

White showed WWL-TV surveillance video of the crime.

“You can see the guy walking around the front, getting into the car,” said White as she played the video.

It was 6 a.m. Sunday morning when White discovered that her car was gone. She was getting ready to go to work and thought that maybe her son had borrowed her car but soon realized that he was asleep in his room.

“They took the car from right here in front of this garage,” she said.

The thieves also went through her son’s truck.

“They had all the inside of his truck tore up,” she explained. “Papers, arm rests, seats, stuff all up.”

That’s where they found the spare key to her black 2015 Malibu. The surveillance video shows the men walk up to her car, get in, and drive away.

Then, White called NOPD for help.

“I called 911 at 6:03 this morning,” she said. “Second time I called was at 8:48 a.m. Third time I called was at 1:32 p.m.”

Then she called a fourth time at 3 p.m., but still got no response from an officer.

White said she feels forgotten.

“It’s like this right here, a stolen vehicle, they don’t care,” she said. “We’ll get you when we get you”

Now White has no way to get to work and all she can do is sit and wait.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, White said police still had not been to her home.

WWL-TV reached out to NOPD, who said the 7th District command had been made aware of the situation and regrets the unacceptable delay.

