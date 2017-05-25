Residents concerned about proposed Medicaid budget cuts

NEW ORLEANS – Some residents are worried about how they’ll afford healthcare if the Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump’s budget becomes reality.



New Orleans resident Curtis Casados had just started feeling like he was on the right track when he signed up for Medicaid.

"There were a lot of things I had been putting off for years since I didn't have insurance,” Casados said.

The sense of safety didn't last long.

"I hear about this new budget that's coming into play and I'm like, ‘I'm going to lose all these benefits and I'm feeling like I have to rush all these appointments now to get this stuff done under the wire before it gets cut again,’" Casados said.

Trump's proposed 2018 budget cuts $1.74 trillion from social safety net programs like Medicaid. The plan is leaving those reliant on federal healthcare services feeling frantic.

"Before I had this great sense of relief. Now it's like a do or die time, hopefully not literally, but…" Casados said, trailing off.

Healthcare professionals are just as worried.

"I think about what would happen to our patients if Medicaid is reduced, as has been threatened,” Nurse Practitioner Katherine Basiliere said.



At South Broad Community Health Center, the majority of patients use Medicaid.

"It would have a devastating impact on the people we see because people need their healthcare,” Medical Assistant Carissa Mora said.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan praised the plan, saying it will grow the economy and balance the budget.

Senator Cassidy released a statement about the proposed budget saying in part "there are deal breakers for me."

New Orleans residents hope their representatives will listen to all the people they serve before making a final decision on their future.

"These are their citizens, there fellow citizens for the state that they love and they need to take care of the poor people in this state,” Basiliere said.



The Congressional Budget Office estimates over 10 million people would be cut off from Medicaid if the plan passes.

WWL-TV reached out to Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy for comment. Kennedy declined our request, and Cassidy did not respond it time for this report.

