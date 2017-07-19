Residents frustrated about crime in New Orleans East

Two people were shot Tuesday night on Skyview Drive in New Orleans East in a shooting left a lot of damage behind: bullet holes in a house and the front and back windshield of an SUV.

Tanzie Foster said her tire was shot out. She said it was scary but what made the experience even more terrifying is that her 1-year-old daughter and 3-month-old son were right there with her when it happened.

Foster, who was visiting her aunt when the shooting happened, said the violence in New Orleans East is out of control. Just last week, an 11-year-old boy was shot while he was sleeping in his bed inside his home on Chef Menteur Highway.

"It's crazy. You never know what's going to happen. Stop the killing," Foster said. "Some people you can't even tell why they're beefing, but they're just beefing. It's really out of hand."

One neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said more law enforcement is needed in the area.

"The crime is out of control. There's always something happening back here," she said. "I'm not a person who goes to the French Quarter, I'm not a person that lives out in Lakefront. We need stuff right here. We need a change, not just for me but for our young people."

"It could've been innocent lives that could've been taken over something simple," Foster added.

