NEW ORLEANS – For Orleans Parish residents on the east bank, water boil advisories have become all too common in recent years.

Bottled water was a hot commodity on Wednesday since a boil water advisory was issued in the morning, causing a disruption in residents’ daily routine.

"I wish they would straighten it out,” resident Paul St. Raymond said.

St. Raymond said this has happened many times before and that is why he is stocked with bottled water for basic needs.

"It's intolerable for the citizens of New Orleans. They shouldn't have to be inconvenienced like this,” St. Raymond said.

St. Raymond’s business associate, Nissa Johnson, said she found out about the advisory after her child had already cleaned up for school.

"Just frustrating. It's a basic service that your child could use the restroom, wash his hands,” Johnson said.

Across town, frustrations continue to build at large institutions such as Tulane University where the response is like that of many natural disasters. Water bottles have been placed around the dorms, but at the food court menus are limited and some students are going thirsty.

“I was trying to fill up my water bottle for lunch ‘cause I don't have my wallet, but I can't so now I can't drink anything,” one student said.

If the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is able to get the issue fixed quickly, it still takes time for the ‘all clear’ and for people’s routines to get back to normal.

"A boil advisory from the city, it takes them 24 hours to get the cultures back,” St. Raymond said.

He says it is unacceptable for the people of New Orleans to have to deal with the reoccurring issue.

"They should be able to rely on their own drinking water,” St. Raymond said.

As of Wednesday at 5 p.m., the boil water advisory is in effect.

