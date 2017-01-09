NEW ORLEANS – Drivers beware.



The city will soon have 55 new eyes in the sky to make sure drivers are following the rules of the road.

MORE: Questions and answers on the traffic camera program and revenue



While City Hall says the new traffic cameras are about public safety, drivers question whether it’s another way for the city to fill its coffers.



Five new mobile traffic cameras went online today in school zones. They’ll be in different parts of the city each morning. The remainder of the new cameras, including another five mobile units, will go online by the end of April.



Lt. Anthony Micheu, who heads up the New Orleans Police Department’s traffic division, said the decision to move some traffic cameras each morning is a way to deter reckless driving, particularly in school zones.



“If the awareness is there we might deter something from happening,” Micheu said. “That's the ultimate goal in law enforcement is to deter and prevent, not to just respond.”



The new traffic cameras are expected to reap an additional $5 million in revenue for the city this year.



The city has received $123.4 million from the program since 2008. That money goes directly into the city’s general fund.



According to the city, it receives 70 percent of the gross revenue, while American Traffic Solutions, which runs the program, gets 30 percent.



There are already 66 traffic-enforcement cameras at 42 different spots across the city. Last year, the cameras averaged about 3,500 citations a week, with 70 percent of those issued for speeding.



Drivers in the area have mixed opinions on the newest cameras.



“I think people in this city don’t really understand traffic law,” said Bob Todd. “They run red lights and they speed, so I’m all in favor of it.”



“I think it’s another money grab,” added Varnum Boucvalt, “rather than doing what needs to be done to cut the fat.”



“There’s always questions whether it’s more about revenue raising, or whether it’s about safety,” said Nicole Moliere. “If it’s about safety, I’m all for it.”



The D’Amico Law Firm represents a group of people now suing the city about the traffic-camera program.



According to the lawsuit, the program was illegally implemented, and it doesn’t provide procedural due process for violators.



“It is an acceleration or intensification of what we feel is an illegal action,” said attorney Charles Ciaccio.”



According to the city, a survey of drivers indicated more than half of them admit driving more carefully when they know traffic cameras are watching them.



“First and foremost, it’s public safety,” Micheu, of the NOPD said.

(© 2017 WWL)