Residents in Georgia working to clean up, restore power after Irma

Laurens County is working to restore power and move trees off of roadways following Hurricane Irma.

About 50 trees covered I-16 through the county and while those have all been removed, many smaller roads are still blocked as of Tuesday. Minor injuries were reported from car accidents caused by weather Monday and thousands were without power.

There was no school Tuesday in Dublin. Instead, kids took in the damage and recounted the storm.

"There was a lot of heavy rain, a lot of branches that fell, wind blew the door open," Imani Beauchame said. "We were looking down the street, we heard a boom."

That boom was a tree falling on the Scarborough Properties office building on Mimosa Road. Luckily no one was there, but employees don't know when they'll be able to return to work.

Todd Smith and his dog were on their way out of town, but stopped by to check on family and friends and to see the damage left behind by Irma.

"Debris and power lines, it will be a quick recovery for us," Smith said.

Despite the mess and the clean up, Dublin residents are feeling lucky.

"I'm just glad it didn't hit us that hard," Beauchame said.

Smith agreed.

"Oh yeah we're very fortunate, there are a lot of people in much worse shape than we're in," Smith said.

County officials were out on Mimosa Road Tuesday inspecting the damage. Hundreds of trees in Laurens County will need to be moved off the road.

© 2017 WWL-TV